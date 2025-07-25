CITY OF GIG HARBOR- NOTICE OF DNS

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-25-0004 – Development Code Update Phase 1

Location: Non-Site-Specific – City Wide

Proposal to adopt a new Zoning Map, Land Use Map, and updated Development Code to ensure consistency with the City’s recently adopted 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project is tentatively scheduled before the City of Gig Harbor Planning Commission on August 21, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers located at 3510 Grandview Street. The public is invited to comment on this DNS at the public hearing, or by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov no later than 5 PM on August 7, 2025. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is August 14, 2025.

IDX-1017211

July 25, 2025