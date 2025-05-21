CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-24-0002 – Northarbor Business Park Lot 7 Modifications Major Site Plan Review

Location: 9625 44th Ave | Parcels 4001020194,4001020195, 4001020196, 4001020061

The proposal seeks to rearrange the building location and configuration of the previously approved Building 7, to better address site layout for smaller incubator size buildings and to locate site circulation away from the neighboring residential properties. The overall footprint is less than the footprint proposed for the 2012 site plan. The usable interior floor area for Building 7A (27,823 SF) and 78 (17,400 SF) is slightly larger than the originally approved Building 7 (40,120 SF). The combined building floor area for Lot 7 (inclusive of Buildings 8 and 9) will be 3,303 SF larger than the original SEPA Determination for the project that was issued in 2012.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments to the above address or email mthomas@gigharborwa.gov no later than 5 PM on June 2, 2025. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is June 9, 2025.

May 21, 2025