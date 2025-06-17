City of Gig Harbor-NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

City of Gig Harbor

Community Development

Planning Division

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-23-0006 – Erickson Buildings A-B-C Major Site Plan Revision Location: 3555 Erickson Street, approximately 180 feet east of the intersection of Kimball Drive & Erickson Street – Parcel 0221087026

The applicant’s proposal includes the development of an existing vacant parcel into three commercial buildings with approximately 20,400 square feet of gross floor area as well as associated parking and site improvements. The subject parcel is to be included in a Binding Site Plan with the existing developed parcel to the West (Pierce County parcel #0221087025).

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed is not required. The public is invited to comment on this DNS at the public hearing, or by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov no later than 5 PM on June 30, 2025. The deadline for app1015346ealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is July 7, 2025.

IDX-1015346

June 17, 2025