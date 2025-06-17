City of Gig Harbor-NOTICE OF DECISION

City of Gig Harbor

Community Development

Planning Division

NOTICE OF DECISION

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51

Permit Number(s): PL-SPR-24-0001

Date of Decision: June 16, 2025

Date of Notice of Decision: June 16, 2025

Summary of Decision: Approved with conditions

Name of Applicant: Rice Fergus Miller c/o Howard Struve, 275 5th Street, Suite 100, Bremerton, WA 98337

Project Location: 6711 Kimball Drive, site is located on the east side of Kimball Drive, approximately 1,200 feet south of the intersection with Pioneer. Parcel – 0221083129

Project Description: The proposal includes the demolition of the existing Fire Station 51 and the construction of a new 22,000 square foot, two-story facility in approximately the same location as the previous facility. The new facility will house up to 10 career fire and medical emergency response staff and one battalion fire chief. Site improvements include the replacement of the existing fuel island with a new fuel island, new stormwater quality retention systems, parking improvements for staff and public use, and a new public space between the new building and the Kimball Drive entrance.

A fire station is considered to be a public/private services use under Gig Harbor Municipal Code (GHMC) 17.04.960. Public/private Services is a conditional use within the General Business (B-2) and Multiple-Family (R-3) zoning districts and requires a conditional use permit to establish the use and permit the proposed improvements

Project Permits included in this Decision: None

SEPA Threshold Determination: Determination of Nonsignificance issued April 21, 2025.

Duration of Permit Approval: The permits included in this decision shall expire three (3) years from June 16, 2025, unless a complete application for subsequent building permit or civil permit has been submitted and remained active, pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008. Upon written request by the property owner, prior to the date of land use permit expiration, the director may grant an extension of time up to but not exceeding one (1) year pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008(F). See GHMC 19.02.008 for complete regulations on the duration of permit approvals and expiration of permits.

Administrative Appeal: There is no administrative appeal for this decision. Any appeal of this decision shall be in accordance with RCW 36.70C. Property Tax Valuation: Affected property owners may request a change in property tax valuation notwithstanding any program of revaluation by contacting the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer.

Permit Documents: The complete project permit file, including official decision, findings, conclusions and conditions of approval, if any, is available for review at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number in “My Portal”. Questions regarding the above stated decision should be made to Jeremy Hammar, Senior Planner at JHammar@gigharborwa.gov or

(253) 851-6170. IDX-1015331

June 17, 2025