COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

March 5, 2025

Neel Court Garage

Type II Permit

Permit Number(s): PL-SPR-25-0001

Date Application was Submitted:

February 4th, 2025

Date of Notice of Complete Application: February 19th, 2025

Name of Applicant: Contour Engineering, LLC Attn: Stephen Bridgeford, P.O. Box 949, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Name of Agent: Contour Engineering, LLC Attn: Stephen Bridgeford, P.O. Box 949, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Project Location: 4600 Neel Court, Parcel Number 0221071169

Description of Proposed Project:

The proposal is for construction of a 1,200 sq. ft. garage to be an accessory structure and use to the existing 2,310 sq. ft. office building on site. Project Permits Included with Application: None

Further Studies Being Required by Applicable Official:

None at this time.

Other Required Permits Not Included in Application:

Construction drawing review and building permits. Existing Environmental Documents which Evaluate Proposed Project: None

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than Thursday, March 19, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Diane McBane, Assistant Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview St., Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

March 5, 2025