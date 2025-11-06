COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

November 6, 2025

Gig Harbor North Annex Short Plat

Permit Number(s): PL-SPP-25-0003

Name of Applicant: The Rush Company Project Location: 11311 Canterwood Blvd | Parcel Number(s) – 0122254051, 0122254072, 0122254073 and 0122254074. The site is located on the east side of Canterwood Blvd, approximately 530 feet north of Burnham Dr. roundabout. Description of Proposed Project: Proposal is to plat 4 vacant parcels in the Residential and Business District (RB-2) into 2 development parcels and 3 open space tracts.

Project Permits Included with Application: Preliminary Short Plat

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing is not required for this permit type.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than November 20, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Nestor Guevara at (253)851-6170 or NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1021696

