CITY OF GIG HARBOR- NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

September 19, 2025

Hansen VRBO

Permit Number(s): PL-STR-25-0002

Name of Applicant: Zachary Hansen

Project Location: 7177 Grandview Place | Parcel 0221081147. The site is located on the north side of Grandview Place, approximately 240 feet east of the intersection with Soundview Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal is for a Short-term rental in an existing single-family residence located in the R-2 zone. The proposal is for whole home rental of 3 bedrooms with ADU a maximum occupancy of 10 guests and 6 dedicated off-street parking spots.

Project Permits Included with Application: Short-term Rental

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No hearing required for Type II Permits

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than October 3, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov.

For questions or additional information, contact Assistant Planner, Diane McBane at (253)851-6170 or DMcBane@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1019509

September 19, 2025