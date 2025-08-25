COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

August 25, 2025

Delmendo Short Plat

Permit Number(s): PL-SPP-25-0001

Name of Applicant: Carl Halsan, P.O. Box 1447, Gig Harbor, WA 98635

Project Location: 4004 Sutherland Court | Parcel Number – 0221065021 The site is located on the south side of Sutherland Court, approximately 340 feet west of the intersection with Woodworth Avenue.

Description of Proposed Project: Proposal is to short plat an undeveloped .4-acre lot in the R-1 zone into 2 lots.

Project Permits Included with Application: Preliminary Short Plat

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No public hearing is required for this permit type.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than September 8, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Associate Planner, Kyle Hendricks at (253)851-6170 or KHendricks@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1018184

August 25, 2025