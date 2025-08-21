PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

August 21, 2025

Lift Station #5 Basin Improvements

Permit Number: PL-SDP-25-0003

Name of Applicant: Steve Demmer, City of Gig Harbor Engineering Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Project Location: 2825 Harborview Drive | Parcel Numbers 0221081148, 0221081150, 0221081149 and 0221081151. The site is located on the east side of Harborview Drive, approximately 660 feet south of the intersection with Soundview Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: Project proposes to demolish existing lift station #5 pump but retain the existing lift station wet well. A new lift station pump will be installed approximately 215 feet west of the existing lift station pump and will include new pump suction lines to the existing wet well. A new generator and generator enclosure will be installed to provide emergency power to the lift station pump. The generator enclosure will be located both in the Harborview Drive right-of-way and also on private property (2825 Harborview Drive). Water service, including a hose bib, will be provided to the generator enclosure. The new lift station pump and generator enclosure will be located in a shoreline buffer zone, designated as Low Intensity and part of Shoreline Planning Segment C. Permanent easements will be obtained to locate the pump and generator enclosure.

Project Permits Included with Application: Shoreline Substantial Development, Minor Site Plan Review Administrative Interpretation and Variance

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than September 22, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Principal Planner, Katharine Shaffer at (253)851-6170 or KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1018113

August 21, 2025