COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

August 20, 2025

Bailey Marina & Site Upgrades

Permit Number(s): PL-SDP-25-0002

Name of Applicant: Carl Halsan, P.O. Box 1447, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Project Location: 2913 Harborview Drive | Parcel Number – 0221081189 The site is located on Harborview Drive, approximately 200 feet east of the intersection with Soundview Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: This project proposes a series of site improvements to existing waterfront infrastructure to enhance functionality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The scope includes paving the current gravel parking area to improve vehicle access, control erosion, and manage stormwater runoff. Within the existing net shed, a new bathroom facility will be constructed and connected to the city sewer system. The net shed will also undergo structural upgrades, including installation of new roofing for improved weather protection and interior insulation to increase energy efficiency and allow for more consistent year-round use. The existing upland garage will be connected to city water and sewer utilities to support future operational needs. Additionally, a cantilevered walkway will be constructed along the shoreline adjacent to the net shed, providing improved pedestrian access between the upland area and the floating docks. Finally, a sewer pump station will be installed on the floating docks and connected to the city sewer system.

Project Permits Included with Application: Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, Major Site Plan Review, Administrative Design Review and SEPA threshold determination.

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than September 19, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Jeremy Hammar at (253)851-6170 or

JHammar@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1017880

August 20, 2025