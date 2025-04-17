PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

April 17, 2025

The Fig & the Anchor Short-term Rental

Type II Permit

Permit Number(s):

PL-STR-25-0001

Date Application was Submitted:

March 27th, 2025

Date of Notice of Complete Application: April 3rd, 2025

Name of Applicant:

Kenneth J. Jackson & Kayla M. Porillo, 9512 Peacock Hill Avenue, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Name of Agent: Kenneth J. Jackson, 45-177 Lilipuna Road Apartment B, Kaneohe, HI 96744

Project Location: 9512 Peacock Hill Avenue, Parcel 9815000012

Description of Proposed Project:

The proposal is for a Short-term rental in an existing single-family residence located in the R-1 zone. The proposal is for whole home rental of 4 bedrooms, a maximum occupancy of 8 guests and 4 dedicated off street parking spots.

Project Permits Included with Application:

None at this time

Further Studies Being Required by Applicable Official: None at this time

Other Required Permits Not Included in Application: None at this time Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No hearing required for Type II Permits

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit portal. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than May 1, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Diane McBane, Assistant Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview St., Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the above permit numbers.

IDX-1011810

April 17, 2025