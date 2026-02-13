CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

February 13, 2026

Lift Station 1A Sanitary Sewer Replacement

Permit Number: PL-SCUP-25-0001

Name of Applicant: City of Gig Harbor – Marcos McGraw Project Location: 3303 Vernhardson Street-Parcel Number 0222323018. The site is located on the north side of Vernhardson Street at the intersection with Randall Drive

Description of Proposed Project: This proposal is to upgrade Sanitary Sewer Lift Station No. 1A to improve reliability and service for the community. The work includes building a new underground wet well with modern pumps, along with a new approximately 600-square-foot metal building and improved driveway access. The new facility will house essential equipment such as water service connections, valves and piping, a backup diesel generator, odor control systems, and electrical controls to support safe and efficient operation.

Project Permits Included with Application: Shoreline Conditional Use Permit, Critical Areas Variance and Shoreline Variance

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application, or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than March 15, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Principal Planner, Katharine Shaffer at (253)851-6170 or KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1025967

February 13, 2026