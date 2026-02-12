CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

FEBRUARY 12, 2026

PROJECT NAME

Permit Number: PL-SPR-26-0001

Name of Applicant: D.A. Hogan & Associates – Jeff Burke

Project Location: 5101 Rosedale Street / Parcel Number – 0221063047. The site is located on the north side of Rosedale Street, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection with Skansie Avenue Description of Proposed Project: Proposal is to modernize the existing high school track and field to improve safety, accessibility, and usability for students and the community. Planned upgrades include converting the natural grass field to a synthetic turf system, resurfacing and restriping the existing running track, and new perimeter pavement. The project will also add new aluminum bleachers with ADA-compliant seating, upgraded field lighting, a new scoreboard, and a lighted flagpole. Perimeter fencing will enhance security and crowd control. The proposed improvements will create a durable, accessible, and high-quality athletic venue for year-round use. Project Permits Included with Application: Major Site Plan Review, Performance Based Height Exception, Civil Permit and Clear and Grading Permit

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application, or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than February 26, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Nestor Guevara at (253)851-6170 or NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

February 12, 2026