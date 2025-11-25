CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

November 25, 2025

Tesla Supercharger Station BSP Amendment

Permit Number: PL-BSP-25-0001

Name of Applicant: CPD Group – Cameron Frueh

Project Location: 11400 51st Avenue | Parcel Number – 4002060011. The site is located on the north side of Borgen Blvd, approximately 950 feet east of the Borgen/Burnham Drive roundabout

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal is to amend the existing Binding Site Plan (recorded September 26, 2001, under Recording Number 200109265003) to allow installation of a Tesla Supercharger Station in the Target parking lot. The project includes installation of 8 Tesla Supercharger posts and a reduction of 4 existing parking stalls.

Project Permits Included with Application: Binding Site Plan Amendment

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing is not required for type II permits.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request or a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than December 9, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Nestor Guevara at (253)851-6170 or NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1022699

