City of Gig Harbor-NOTICE OF AMENDED DNS

NOTICE OF AMENDED DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Amended Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-25-0003 – 2026-2031 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

Location: Non-site specific, city wide

The addendum revises the existing 2025-2030 Six-Year TIP by adjusting the priorities to reflect the adopted City of Gig Harbor Budget and the updated 2024 Comprehensive Plan; updating the phase start dates, project costs and expenditure schedule; and removing completed projects.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project is not required. The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments to the above address or email:

PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov no later than 5 PM on June 30, 2025. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is July 7, 2025.

June 18, 2025