CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOA Summit Pointe

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

August 20, 2025

Summit Pointe

Permit Number(s):PL-FPLAT-25-0001

Name of Applicant: Rush Residential Inc., 6622 Wollochet Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Project Location: 6302 112th Street Court & 11302 Burnham Drive | Parcel Numbers – 0122253072, 0122253074 & 0122254092 The site is located off the 112th Street Court south side of Ross Ave, approximately 318 feet north of the intersection of Borgen Blvd and Burnham Drive

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal seeks to subdivide three parcels totaling 16.71 acres into 56 single family residential lots. Site access is taken from 112th Street. The project is located in the R-2 Medium Density Residential Zone. There is a proposed minimum lot size of 5,800 square feet and average proposed lot size of 7,014 square feet. Proposal includes landscape buffer and open spaces

Project Permits Included with Application: None at this time

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than September 3, 2025. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Jeremy Hammar at (253)851-6170 or JHammar@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

