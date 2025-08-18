City of Gig Harbor-City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1547

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1547

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On August 11, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1547, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, REVISING THE CORPORATE BOUNDARY OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF 55TH STREET; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at

www.gigharborwa.gov.

August 18, 2025