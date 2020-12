CITY OF FIRCREST-Summary of Ordinance 1667:

Summary of Ordinance 1667:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 18 AND FMC 22.24.011,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1153, SECTION 2 AND FMC 22.24.012,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1598, SECTION 50 AND FMC 22.26.010,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1598, SECTION 18 AND FMC 22.26.018,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1598, SECTION 24 AND FMC 22.26.024,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562, SECTION 3 AND FMC 22.30.001,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562, SECTION 4 AND FMC 22.30.002,

ADDING NEW CHAPTER FMC 22.48, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1562, SECTION 26 AND FMC 22.50, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1562, SECTION 27 AND FMC 22.50.001, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1611, SECTION 12 AND FMC 22.50.002, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1562, SECTION 29 AND FMC 22.50.003, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1611, SECTION 13 AND FMC 22.50.004, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1611, SECTION 14 AND FMC 22.50.006, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1611, SECTION 15 AND FMC 22.50.007, AMENDING ORDINANCE

1611, SECTION 16 AND FMC 22.50.008, ADDING NEW CHAPTER

FMC 22.57, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1640, SECTION 5 AND

FMC 22.58.008, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562, SECTION 40 AND

FMC 22.58.014, REPEALING ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 15

(PART) AND FMC 22.58.016, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562,

SECTION 41 AND FMC 22.58.018, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562,

SECTION 42 AND FMC 22.58.025, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562,

SECTION 44 AND FMC 22.58.027, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1611,

SECTION 18 AND FMC 22.58.029, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1246,

SECTION 16 (PART) AND FMC 22.60.001, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 27 AND FMC 22.60.003, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 28 AND FMC 22.60.004, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 30 AND FMC 22.60.006, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 31 AND FMC 22.60.008, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 16 (PART) AND FMC 22.60.009,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 35 AND FMC 22.60.015,

ADDING NEW SECTION FMC 22.60.016, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1562, SECTION 51 AND FMC 22.63.002,

REPEALING ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 36 AND FMC

22.64.005, REPEALING ORDINANCE 1272, SECTION 8 (PART)

AND FMC 22.64.008, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1536, SECTION 2

AND FMC 22.64.009, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1562, SECTION 53

AND FMC 22.64.020, REPEALING ORDINANCE 1272, SECTION 8

(PART) AND FMC 22.64.021, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1272,

SECTION 8 (PART) AND FMC 22.64.022, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1575, SECTION 19 AND FMC 22.65.002, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 19 (PART) AND FMC 22.66.006,

AMENDING ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 19 (PART) AND FMC

22.66.009, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 22 (PART)

AND FMC 22.72.003, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1638, SECTION 45

AND FMC 22.72.004, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1246, SECTION 22

(PART) AND FMC 22.72.009, ADDING NEW SECTION FMC

22.98.229.1, ADDING NEW SECTION FMC 22.98.266, AMENDING

ORDINANCE 1598, SECTION 86 AND FMC 22.98.652, ADDING

NEW SECTION FMC 22.98.697.1

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-915489

December 10, 2020