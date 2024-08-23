City of Fircrest- Special Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold special meeting budget study sessions on September 30, October 7, 14, and 29, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of reviewing the 2025 preliminary budget.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-1001349

