CITY OF FIRCREST

Public Notice

The City of Fircrest Municipal Court invites public comments on the proposed Court Rule pertaining to electronic filing and service. Comments must be received by June 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM, Pacific Time. For the full proposed Court Rule text, additional information, and how to submit a comment, please visit the City’s website at: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/localrules/. You may also visit the Municipal Court Monday – Friday between 8 am and 4 pm or call 253-564-8922.

IDX-954636

May 16, 2022