City of Fircrest-Public Hearing Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED CO-LIVING HOUSING CODE AMENDMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on September 2, 2025, commencing at 6:00 P.M. or shortly thereafter, to receive public comments on the proposed Co-Living Housing Code Amendments.

Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-1018576

August 21 2025