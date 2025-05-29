City of Fircrest-Public Hearing

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

THE PROPOSED MIDDLE HOUSING CODE AMENDMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on June 10, 2025, at 7:15 pm or shortly thereafter to receive comments on the proposed Middle Housing Code Amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-1014418

May 29, 2025