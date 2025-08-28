City of Fircrest-PRELIMINARY 2026 BUDGET REVENUE

CITY OF FIRCREST
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON
PRELIMINARY 2026 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 28, 2025,
commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2026 Budget revenue sources. These meetings are open to the public. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comments may be sent in advance of the hearing to:
City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
phone: 253.564.8901
email: aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.
Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.
IDX-1018935
August 28, 2025