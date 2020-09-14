CITY OF FIRCREST-PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST
NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION AND
PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance/Adoption of Existing Documents for proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, Title 22 Land Development, and adoption of a Form-Based Code. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). These decisions were made based on other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Monday, September 28, 2019 at 5:00PM. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on October 6, 2019, commencing at 6:00 pm or thereafter, to consider these amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Interpreters, signers, or other auxiliary aids will be provided upon 48-hours advance notice. Written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: Angelie Stahlnecker, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net. More information: www.cityoffircrest.net/pc_agendas /S/ Angelie Stahlnecker
Planning & Building Administrator and SEPA Responsible Official
