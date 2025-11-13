CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on November 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the sole purpose of reviewing the November 4, 2025, public testimony regarding the proposed HB 1293 & 1337 amendments and developing a formal recommendation to the Fircrest City Council at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

