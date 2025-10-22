CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on November 4, 2025, commencing at 6:00P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Design Review Regulation and ADU code amendments which will implement House Bills 1293 (2023) and 1337 (2023). Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-1021470

October 22, 2025