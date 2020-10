City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

OCTOBER 13, 2020

Summary of Ordinance 1659: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAX LEVY NECESSARY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 FOR THE PURPOSE SET FORTH BELOW, AND REPEALING SECTION 1 AND SECTION 2 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1648.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

October 15, 2020