CITY OF FIRCREST-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

City of Fircrest

JULY 22, 2025

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1741: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (FMC) SECTION 1.04.020 RELATING TO PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY OPERATING HOURS; AMENDING FMC 1.04.030 RELATING TO COMMUNITY CENTER OPERATING HOURS; ADOPTING A NEW FMC SECTION 1.04.050 RELATING TO HOLIDAY CLOSURES AND TEMPORARY ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING HOURS OF CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-1017153

July 24, 2025