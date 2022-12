City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 13, 2022

Summary of Ordinance 1702: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1689 TO AUTHORIZE ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES OF FUNDS FOR MATTERS NOT FORESEEN AT THE TIME OF FILING THE ANNUAL BUDGET FOR 2022, PROVIDING SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-968598

December 16, 2022