CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with WAC 197-11-340, the City of Fircrest issued an Environmental Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) on May 13, 2020 for the annual update of the City’s 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). Review the information at www.cityoffircrest.net/applications. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 5:00PM. Unless modified by the City, the preliminary DNS will become a final determination on June 2, 2020. Written comment may be sent to: Angelie Stahlnecker, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8902; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net.

/S/ Angelie Stahlnecker

Planning & Building Administrator

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



and SEPA Responsible Official

IDX-898344

May 12, 2020