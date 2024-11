CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF CANCELED SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council special meeting November 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

November 7, 2024