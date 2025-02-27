CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF CANCELED CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission meeting on March 3, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. has been canceled.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on March 10, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of certifying the eligibility lists and approving meeting minutes at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

February 27, 2025