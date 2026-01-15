CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has received a request for a Major Variance and Design Review to permit a built detached garage at 461 Alameda Avenue that is approximately 1,062 square feet in size with 12-foot walls, exceeding dimensional standards established in Fircrest’s R-6 zone. In the R-6 zone, accessory structures can have a building footprint of no more than 600 square feet, can cover no more than 10% of the lot area, and can have walls no taller than 10-feet; the subject detached garage exceeds these zoning dimensional standards. An open record public hearing will be scheduled in front of the Hearing Examiner in 2026, or as soon thereafter as

able.

Located at: 461 Alameda Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466

Tax Parcel ID: 7160202690

Individuals who desire to provide comments may submit written comments to Permits@cityoffircrest.net within 14 days of this notice, by 5pm on January 29, 2026. Review of the complete application materials is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-1025238

January 15, 2026