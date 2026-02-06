CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has received a request for a Major Variance and Critical Area Reasonable Use Exception for the future development of a single-family residence at an unaddressed site on Contra Costa Avenue, parcel no. 4955000335, between 1203 and 1207 Contra Costa Avenue. The Major Variance is to allow the construction of a house at 0.5 floor to area ratio (FAR), exceeding the zoning allowance of 0.35 FAR. The Critical Area Reasonable Use Exception is to allow the construction of a house on a site that is entirely consumed by an off-site critical area buffer. An open record public hearing will be scheduled in front of the Hearing Examiner in 2026, or as soon thereafter as able. Located at: XXX Contra Costa Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466

Tax Parcel ID: 4955000335

Individuals who desire to provide comments may submit written comments to Permits@cityoffircrest.net within 14 days of this notice, by 5 pm on February 20, 2026. Review of the complete application materials is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

February 6, 2026