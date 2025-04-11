City of Fircrest-Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on April 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the sole purpose of discussing the HB 1110 exemption application at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-1011946

April 11, 2025