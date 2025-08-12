City of Fircrest-Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on August 13, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of the CSO II Provisional Appointment Discussion at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net. IDX-1018056

August 12, 2025