CITY OF FIRCREST

INVITATION FOR BIDS

EMERSON WEST SIDEWALK PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the Emerson West Sidewalk Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available October 6, 2025. Free-of-charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

The scope of work includes construction of a continuous sidewalk on the south side of Emerson Street from 67th Avenue to Woodside Drive and all related work as shown on the Plans and as described in the Project Manual.

Estimated Bid Range: $375,000 to $500,000

The project has a 14% DBE goal for the construction phase.

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF FIRCREST – EMERSON WEST SIDEWALK PROJECT”, and returned to the City of Fircrest City Hall at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 10:00 AM October 28, 2025, where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

Direct questions regarding the project to Tyler Bemis at tbemis@cityoffircrest.net. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids, and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsive bidder. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Fircrest.

The following is applicable to federal aid projects:

The City of Fircrest, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.”

IDX-1020710

October 6, 20, 2025