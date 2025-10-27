CITY OF FIRCREST

Emerson Sidewalk Project FIR-34

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department is extending the bid opening date for the Emerson Sidewalk Project to Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

This extension is necessary due to recent significant changes to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program. The City is currently consulting with its Legal Counsel and WSDOT to determine the appropriate next steps to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations in the construction bid process.

Please reach out if you have questions or need additional information.

(253) 564-8900 publicworks@cityoffircrest.net IDX-1021707

October 27, 2025