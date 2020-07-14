City of Fircrest

BID ADVERTISMENT:

Bid Opening: August 11th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Subject: City of Fircrest, Community Center Project Site Address: 555 Contra Costa Street Fircrest, WA 98466

This letter and its attachments shall serve as the plans and specifications for the above referenced project.

Free-of-charge access to project bid documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take/off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

Documents will be available on July 13, 2020.

There will be a recommended site walk on July 22nd and July 30th at 1 p.m. at the community center to view the existing community center and site conditions.

All bids must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 11, 2020 to the following address, at which time the bids will be opened publicly in the City of Fircrest Council Chambers:

115 RAMSDELL STREET * FIRCREST, WASHINGTON 98466-6912 * (253) 564-8901

A/E Estimate for Base Bid: $ 7,700,000

All bids must be in an appropriate sealed envelope with the required documentation from the Bidder’s Checklist. The name of the project must appear on the front of the envelope, as well as the name of the contractor submitting the bid. Attached with these specifications are the Bidder’s Checklist with applicable forms to be completed, signed, and notarized where applicable, as well as the General Requirements for this project (including current prevailing wage rates for Pierce County).

This project is to be lump sum bid with bid alternates and unit prices as noted on the bid form and per the attached contract documents.

Deadline for Questions: July 27, 2020 at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding these plans, please feel free to call (206) 900-0327, e-mail wheeler@arcarchitects.com, or write us at the following address:

ARC Architects, Inc.

Attn: Emily Wheeler

119 S. Main St, Suite 200 Seattle, WA 98104

All questions will be recorded and answered in writing to all contractors that are listed on the planholder’s list. All questions must be submitted by the deadline. No substitution requests will be reviewed during bidding.

IDX-903357

July 14, 2020