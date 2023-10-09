City of Fircrest-ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

44th STREET LIFT STATION PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the 44th Street Lift Station Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available beginning October 10, 2023. Free-of-charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

This project includes an optional pre-bid walk-through. The pre-bid walk-through for this project is scheduled for MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM. The meeting location is the 44th Street Lift Station – at the intersection of 67th Avenue West and 44th Street West.

The scope of work consists of the following: decommissioning and demolition of existing sewer lift station structures including wet well, control panel, and associated appurtenances, installation of a submersible sewer lift station including coating of existing concrete wet well, installation of precast valve vault and associated access hatches, duplex submersible sewage pumps and all site piping and appurtenances including, but not limited to, all piping and supports, valves, gauges, and motors, connections to existing gravity sewer and force main including all fittings, electrical and control panels, right-of-way restoration, temporary wastewater bypass pumping, and all other materials and labor required for an operable system, tested, and ready for use. Estimated Bid Range: $500,000 to $650,000

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF FIRCREST – 44th St Lift Station Project”, and returned to the City of Fircrest City Hall at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 1:00 PM, 10/31/2023, where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

Direct questions regarding the project to Brian Casey, P.E., at Casey Civil. Ph: (253) 735-5700, EMAIL: Brian.Casey@caseycivil.com. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Fircrest.

THE CITY OF FIRCREST

Tyler Bemis, Public Works Director

DATE: October 6, 2023

PUBLISH: The Tacoma Daily Index, October 9th and October 16th, 2023

Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce, October 9th and October 16th, 2023

BID OPENING: 1:00 PM October 31st, 2023 IDX-985453

October 9, 16, 2023