CITY OF FIRCREST-2026 COUNCIL STUDY SESSION MEETINGS

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF 2026 COUNCIL STUDY SESSION MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold Study Session meetings on January 20, February 17, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21, 2026, starting at 6:00 P.M. at Fircrest City Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net. IDX-1018232

August 14, 2025