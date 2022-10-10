City Clerk’s Office – Meeting Schedule

MEETING, LOCATION, TIME, CONTACT, PERSON

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.;, No meeting in December. Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380

Bid Opening*, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1, Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., Lisa Yost, 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335, (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465

Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465

Board of Ethics, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A, Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 6:30 p.m., Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m., Monica Rutledge, 253-433-4393

City Council Meeting, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

City Council Study Session, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers , Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON., Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134

City Events and Recognitions Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m., Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Raeshawna Ware, 253-502-2101

Community Vitality and Safety Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m., Ted Richardson, 253-341-8702

Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December, Cindy Farmer, 253-573-2311

Economic Development Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., Kiaira Thomas, 253-591-5505

Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, November, Kacee Woods, 253-591-5075

Fire Pension/Disability Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm 243, First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Government Performance and Finance Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., Kiaira Thomas, 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors, 1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. North, Third Thursdays in January, April, July at 7:45 a.m. October meeting held on fourth Thursday, Donlisa Scott, 253-573-2557

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m., Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners, 902 S. L St., Administration Bldg., 2nd Flr. Conf. Rm., Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.; Second Wednesdays in November and December, Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Study Session, 902 S. L St., Administration Bldg., 2nd Flr. Conf. Rm., First Fridays in February, May, and November at Noon; Second Fridays in January, July, and September, Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Human Rights Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Rights Commission Study Session, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Services Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 148, Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., Vicky McLaurin, 253-591-5058

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Katie Foster, 253-591-5153

Joint Municipal Action Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m., Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November, Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Land Use Public Meetings***, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December, Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220 Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October, Deborah Trevorrow, 253-591-5590 Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings**, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m., Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Mayor’s Youth Commission – General Assembly, 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405, Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m., Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274

Mayor’s Youth Commission – Leadership Team, 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405, First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m., Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Capital Improvement Committee, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. on weeks with a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Committee of the Whole, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Police Pension/Disability Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in July and September, Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Public Utility Board Meeting, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; and second Wednesday only in December, Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Study Session, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., Kristin Lynett, 253-591-5571

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite D, Tacoma, WA 98409, Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m., Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m., Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December, Ronda Vandermeer, 253-591-5230

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, First Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Clarissa Gines, 253-591-5174

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-LT4, Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.; February, May, August, and November meetings at 10:00 a.m., Tim Allen, 253-502-8605

Tacoma Permit Advisory Group, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335, Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m., Char Carlyle, 253-591-2039

Tacoma Planning Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m., Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402, Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Latasha Ware, 253-280-2881

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Study Session, Trustee Training, or Retreat, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402, March 12, 2022, May 14, 2022, September 17, 2022, and November 5, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Latasha Ware, 253-280-2881 Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health, 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405, First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., January meeting occurs on the 19th, Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session, 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405, Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., January meeting occurs on the 5th, Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Transit Oriented Development Advisory Group, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Third Mondays in April, June, August, October, and December at 4:00 p.m.; Fourth Monday in February, Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Transportation Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Carrie Wilhelme, 253-591-5560

Unfit Building Hearings****, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m., DeJa Irving, 253-573-2596

WorkForce Central Executive Board, 3640 S. Cedar St., Suite E, Tacoma, WA 98409, December 15th at 8:00 a.m., Jan Adams, 253-254-7335

* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held. ** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Land Use Administrator at 253-594-7823 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.

**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Call to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

Please note, some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.

View the Committees, Boards, and Commissions webpages at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc

October 10, 2022