Celebrating Ernestine Anderson – A Life & Legacy Celebration

Seattle, WA – Join the Ernestine Anderson Celebration, a city-wide series of events honoring the life and legacy of Seattle’s most iconic jazz and blues artist in November, 2021. Throughout her six-decade career, this Seattle treasure exemplified freedom, creativity, struggle, perseverance, and triumph! She recorded more than thirty albums, received four Grammy nominations, and performed on the world’s most prestigious stages, including the United States White House, Carnegie Hall, and the inaugural Monterey Jazz Festival.

Celebration events in Seattle include:

November 2–Celebrity Panel Discussion, featuring the Ernestine Anderson documentary, “There Will Never Be Another You,” with guest panelists KNKX’s Jim Wilke, author Paul De Barros, & video historian Kay D. Ray

November 6–The Ernestine Anderson Youth Vocal Competition for children ages 10-12

November 11– City of Seattle Proclamation on Ernestine’s birthday

November 13–The Ernestine Anderson Musical Tribute, featuring Gail Pettis, Eugenie Jones, Stix Hooper, Darrius Willrich, Paul Gabrielson, & Jamael Nance. With special guest, Earshot Jazz Executive John Gilbreath interviewing Black Heritage Society of Washington State President, Stephanie Johnson Toliver.

(Should in-person attendance not be possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, some events may be live streamed with updates on the website.)

Donations are being accepted to support the events and to benefit Ms. Anderson’s favored charity, The Rotary Boys & Girls Club of Central Seattle. To learn more, donate, or to volunteer, please visit https://www.celebratingernestineanderson.org/, follow the Facebook page @CelebratingErnestineAnderson, or connect on Twitter @CelebratingEA.

The Ernestine Anderson Celebration is presented with support from Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Historic Central Area Arts and Cultural District, Stix Hooper Enterprises, Earshot Jazz, KNKX Radio, Eugenie Jones Jazz, Ernestine Anderson Place/LIHI, LANGSTON Seattle, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Shunpike.

For more information and details on Ernestine Anderson Celebration activities contact Executive Producer, Eugenie Jones, at ernestineandersonday@gmail.com. In the event that in-person attendance is not possible due to COVID, this will be live streamed.

– KNKX