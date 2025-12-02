CEDAR FLATS CROSSING-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Vaughn Bay Construction, 1911 65 th Avenue West, Tacoma, 98466 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Cedar Flats Crossing, is located at 8012 170 th St E, Puyallup, Pierce County, WA 98375. The project involves 21.68 acres of soil disturbance for onsite and offsite development followed by building activities. The runoff from the project is proposed for infiltration with the potential for discharge to an existing Pierce County conveyance system. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA

98504-7696

IDX-1023363

December 2, 9, 2025