CCAP No.: 2024TP000124-NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

CHILDREN’S DIVISION

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the Interest of: EW

Date of Birth: 11/27/2011 CCAP No.: 2024TP000124 A Child Under the Age of 18

To: Sasharae Westlan-Williams

17602 38th Ave Unit E

Tacoma, WA 98446 The mother Information regarding the above-named child is as follows:

Name: EW Date of Birth: 11/27/2011 Place of Birth: Milwaukee, WI Date of Conception:

01/30/11-03/31/11

Place of Conception: Unknown NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a regular session of the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County, Children’s Division, to be held on August 15, 2024 at 2:30 p.m., Br. 32, Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center, located at 10201 Watertown Plank Road, City of Wauwatosa, County of Milwaukee, State of Wisconsin, there will be a hearing on a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights on the following: Sasharae Westlan-Williams, the mother.

This hearing will be conducted remotely. To access this hearing, you must contact the Branch 32 check-in clerk at (414) 257-7734.

If you fail to appear remotely at such hearing, an order may be entered terminating your parental rights to the above named child.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney; and if you cannot afford an attorney, one may be appointed by the State Public Defender’s Office by contacting said office at (414) 266-1210.

If the court terminates parental rights, Notice of Intent to Pursue Relief from the Judgment must be filed in the trial court within thirty (30) days after the judgment is entered for the right to pursue such relief to be preserved.

Petitioner’s Attorney:

Beth D Zirgibel Assistant District Attorney

State Bar No. 1026960

10201 Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226

Telephone No. (414)-257-7725

IDX-999925

July 31, 2024