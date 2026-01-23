Cause No. 26-4-00034-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

CURTIS L. O’NIEL,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probated proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 AND 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: January 23rd, 2026. Name of Administrator: MEGAN L. O’NIEL

Attorneys for Administrator: David M. Neubeck, WSBA #31321

Sara LC Hulford, WSBA #52098

Todd L. Sliva, WSBA #54298 Address for Mailing or Service: Elder Law Offices of Meyers, Neubeck & Hulford, P.S.

2828 Northwest Avenue Bellingham WA 98225-2335

Telephone: (360) 647-884

IDX-1025340

January 23, 30, February 6, 2026