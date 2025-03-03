Cause No. 25-4-00436-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: JOSE M. PEREZ, aka JOSE MANIBUSAN PEREZ, Deceased,

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-Court has appointed Ricardo R. Perez, as Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (a) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (b) By serving on or mailing to the attorney for the personal representative at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of Filing Notice to Creditors:

February 27, 2025

Date of First Publication: March 3, 2025 Date of Appointment of Personal Representative: February 20, 2025 Attorney for Personal Representative Ricardo R. Perez: John F. Eyrich, WSBA #34962

SCHINDLER EYRICH | LLP

6619 NE Marshall Road

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110. Telephone No. (206) 229-3130

Facsimile No. (206) 858-8852. Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 25-4-00436-1. Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on March 3, 10, and 17, 2025.

IDX-1009911

March 3, 10, 17, 2025