Cause No.: 25-2-11425-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

PETER M. IBONGIA, a married man as his separate estate, Plaintiff,

vs.

BERT I. BIEDERMANN and ERMEMEGILDA BIEDERMANN, husband and wife; BERT I. BIEDERMANN and ERMEMEGILDA BIEDERMANN, COTRUSTEES, AND/OR THEIR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE BIEDERMANN FAMILY TRUST dated 10/29/1996; and unknown heirs of BERT I. BIEDERMANN and ERMEMEGILDA BIEDERMANN, deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to all Defendants.

YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty days after September 22, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the Complaint for quiet title of Plaintiff PETER M. IBONGIA, an individual, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above-entitled action is to quiet title to real property.

DATED this 19th day of September, 2025.

HANSON BAKER LUDLOW

DRUMHELLER P.S.

By: /S/ Lacee L. Curtis

LACEE L. CURTIS

WSBA No. 49953

lcurtis@hansonbaker.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff

IDX-1020048

September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025