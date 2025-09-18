Cause No.: 25-2-11060-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

SUK IN WEISS, an individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT BREWER, an individual; RITHM CAPITAL CORP., a New York corporation, solely in its capacity as successor-in-interest to GREENPOINT CREDIT LLC; and JOHN and JANE DOE(S), including all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the mobile home described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to all Defendants.

YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty days after September 18, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the Complaint for quiet title of Plaintiff SUK IN WEISS, an individual, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above-entitled action is to quiet title to real property.

DATED this 16th day of September, 2025.

HANSON BAKER LUDLOW

DRUMHELLER P.S.

By: /s/ LACEE L. CURTIS

WSBA No. 49953

lcurtis@hansonbaker.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-1019835

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 2025