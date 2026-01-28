Cause No. 25-2-11023-6
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
RYAN R. WINCHESTER AND KEELEY D. WINCHESTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: RYAN R. WINCHESTER AND KEELEY D. WINCHESTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 22215 109TH ST EAST, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, February 27, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $208,536.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, January 22, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 17, SADDLEBROOK, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 24, 1990 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9010240400, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 7000120170
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ZBS LAW, LLP
TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY
11335 NE 122ND WY, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034
(206)209-0375
IDX-1025582
January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2026